Suspect Wanted in Armed Burglary and Assault of Woman in Northeast DC

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed burglar who assaulted a woman inside her home in Northeast D.C.

The suspect gained entry into the residence in the 3000 block of Pineview Court NE on Thursday, April 6 at about 7:50 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

When the woman returned home, the suspect threatened and grabbed her while holding a knife. He choked and knocked her unconscious. He also said sexually suggestive comments to the victim, according to police.

When the victim regained consciousness, she was able to escape. Her condition was not immediately released.

The suspect fled the scene. He was captured on surveillance video.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his mid-20s, with a skinny build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with three white stripes down each leg and a dark-colored hooded sweater.

He is wanted for burglary while armed with a knife and assault with a dangerous weapon.

D.C. police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Police can be contacted by calling 202-279-9099 or by texting 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.