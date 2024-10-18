Suspect wanted for assaulting woman on Bethesda trail

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a trail in Bethesda, Maryland.

A woman was walking along the Rock Creek Stream Valley Trail near the Jones Mill Road playground the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 8, when a man came up to her and touched her inappropriately, Maryland-National Capital Park Police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a medium complexion who is about 6 feet tall and 20 to 25 years old. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black jogger pants and a black cap.

Two passing cyclists stopped to help the woman and investigators are hoping to speak to them — and any other witnesses.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to call 301-929-2748 or email CrimeTips@mncparkpolice.org.