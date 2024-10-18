Maryland

Suspect wanted for assaulting woman on Bethesda trail

The man inappropriately touched the woman as she was walking along the Rock Creek Stream Valley Trail, police say.

By Gina Cook

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a trail in Bethesda, Maryland.

A woman was walking along the Rock Creek Stream Valley Trail near the Jones Mill Road playground the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 8, when a man came up to her and touched her inappropriately, Maryland-National Capital Park Police said.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a medium complexion who is about 6 feet tall and 20 to 25 years old. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, black jogger pants and a black cap.

Two passing cyclists stopped to help the woman and investigators are hoping to speak to them — and any other witnesses.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to call 301-929-2748 or email CrimeTips@mncparkpolice.org.

