Suspect Wanted After Robbing DC Bank With a Brick

A suspect used a brick as an apparent threat during a bank robbery in Northwest D.C., police say.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a man wearing a black ski mask, purple hoodie and gray sweatpants walk into a bank in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect then puts a brick on the counter in front of a bank teller before writing a note on a piece of paper to show to her.

D.C. police said the suspect demanded $50,000 in the note, and the teller handed over $500.

After leaving the bank with the money, the suspect was last seen walking in the direction of the 700 block of Florida Avenue NW.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

