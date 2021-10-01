Suspect Sought in 3 Maryland Homicides

Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in three homicides in Maryland, including the death of his own brother.

Jeffrey Allen Burham of Cumberland is accused of killing 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds in Cumberland Wednesday night.

Investigators say he stole the woman's car and drove to Howard County.

Investigators say he shot and killed two family members on Kerger Road in Ellicott City, including his brother.

After killing them, Burham took their red 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with a black top, police say. It has Maryland license plates 8BX5121.

Police say that the victims were targeted.

Burham is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or the Corvette should call 911.