homicide suspect

Suspect Sought in 3 Maryland Homicides

Police are searching for a man they say is wanted in three homicides in Maryland, including the death of his own brother.

Jeffrey Allen Burham of Cumberland is accused of killing 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds in Cumberland Wednesday night.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Metropolitan Branch Trail 58 mins ago

Residents Ask DC to Go Forward With Plan to Close Gap in Metropolitan Branch Trail

mail theft 2 hours ago

Series of Thefts From USPS Mail Collection Boxes Investigated in Maryland

Investigators say he stole the woman's car and drove to Howard County.

Investigators say he shot and killed two family members on Kerger Road in Ellicott City, including his brother.

Jeffrey Allen BurhamPolice
Jeffrey Allen Burham

After killing them, Burham took their red 2007 Chevrolet Corvette with a black top, police say. It has Maryland license plates 8BX5121.

Police say that the victims were targeted.

Burham is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or the Corvette should call 911.

This article tagged under:

homicide suspectHOWARD COUNTYCumberland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us