Suspect Sought For Abusing 2-Year-Old in Northeast DC

Police have arrested one person and are looking for another for allegedly abusing a 2-year-old girl in Northeast D.C.

Last week the child was found suffering life-threatening injures in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast after reports of abuse.

“It was determined that the injuries were intentionally inflicted upon the juvenile,” a press release reads.

The girl is receiving treatment and is in stable condition, police said.

Quanice Meniefield, 25, has been arrested on second degree cruelty charges.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Police are still looking for 28-year-old Maurice Meniefield, who is wanted for first degree cruelty to children.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Metropolitan Police Department’s text tip line at 50411. They offer a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.