Suspect Shot at Police, Police Chased Suspect Through Two States

A police chase that went through Virginia and Maryland Fourth of July morning ended with a crash along Route 7, the Montgomery County Police said. Authorities were trying to catch an armed man who fired shots at an officer.

At 9:20 a.m. Monday morning the Montgomery authorities received multiple calls about a man with a gun and shots fired in Hawks Ridge Terrace Germantown, Maryland. When officers arrived the suspect fled and fired at a Montgomery County Police Officer. Police then began to pursue the suspect and notify other jurisdictions that they were heading towards Virginia.

Police found the suspect who shot at the police officer had "high powered weapons" in his possession, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones tweeted.

These are the high powered weapons found in possession of the suspect who shot at one of my officers this morning. I am grateful she wasn’t injured and to the courageous officers who pursued him through Maryland and Virginia to place him under arrest. pic.twitter.com/ASJ58R6zgi — Marcus Jones (@mcpdChief) July 4, 2022

The chase went on for 20 miles starting in Maryland on 270, to 495 and ending along Route 7 in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Video obtained by NBC4 shows that police used a PIT maneuver to tap into the suspect and cause the driver to crash into a wall and flip upside down.

In police dispatch calls obtained by News4 police can be heard talking about how to end the chase.

"Do we have anybody here who’s pit certified? Our speed keeps dropping, we might have an opportunity," the Police dispatch said. "Pit and roll over at this location just past the toll road, start rescue, put him on standby."

A witness to the police chase, Spencer Deese was house sitting for a friend at a Tyson high rise when he heard the sirens.

"It was wild, I was like I've never seen that in real life," Deese said. "I've only seen that on TV."

The driver has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No officers were hurt during the chase. Police have not yet released the name of the driver, but authorities said he will face criminal charges in Maryland and Virginia.