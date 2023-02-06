Suspect Robs Chocolate Shop Twice, Hits Another Store in Northwest DC: Police

A chocolate shop in Northwest Washington, D.C., has fallen victim to not one robbery, but two. Police believe the same man is responsible for at least three robberies near Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle.

The suspect was caught on video coming through the broken front door of a shop in the 1900 block of 19th Street about 1:22 a.m. on Thursday.

“The first time he used a big stone, smashed through the window,” said the shop owner, who doesn’t want to be identified.

The robber stole a cash register with $200 inside, according to a police report.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

MPD seeks a suspect in reference to robbery offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.



Release: https://t.co/PlbRUsBPbL

Video: https://t.co/mCIvDPAl4P



Have info? Call 202-727-9099/ text 50411. pic.twitter.com/fFqoyg0dAs — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 4, 2023

The same robber is suspected in another break-in at the same location the next day.

“You remember me! You reported to the police,” the robber said, according to a police report.

A bag with $10 worth of coins was taken, the police report said.

“Of course, we were completely shocked,” the owner said. “I really didn’t expect anything like this.”

Nine minutes after the second robbery, police believe the same man hit another business three blocks away. The robber threatened to shoot a victim, who handed over $100 from a register, according to a police report.

The robberies happened on the border between two police districts.

“I hope the police districts can communicate with each other,” the chocolate shop owner said.

The chocolate shop owners say they’re encouraged by an outpouring of support from neighbors. They’ve been in their location for 17 years.