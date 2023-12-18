Suspect not criminally responsible for shooting two Frederick police officers

A Maryland judge ruled a suspect not criminally responsible Friday in a 2022 shooting that wounded two police officers and the suspect.

Dominique Lewis told investigators he thought he was going to be tested by God Feb. 11, 2022, when two Frederick police officers approached to question him and he opened fire, the state’s attorney said. Police returned fire.

On body-camera video, the officers are heard saying they’ve been hit. Lewis is seen on the ground.

Despite being hit by gunfire, Officer Kristen Kowalsky, who was struck in the arm, and Officer Bryan Snyder, hit in the upper chest, were able to call for help.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Responding officers handcuffed Lewis and rendered first aid.

Lewis had a history of mental health issues, the state’s attorney learned.

“He had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia on two occasions and was committed at one point in time by his family,” Frederick County State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith said.

They never learned how he got a gun.

“He was committed to the Department of Health, so he’ll be in a secure facility, basically a mental health jail, for the rest of his life,” Smith said. “He’s not going to get out unless someone makes a finding that he is no longer a threat to the public. I doubt that’ll ever occur.”

Snyder and Kowalski recovered from their wounds. The state’s attorney says the wound to officer Snyder’s wound was almost fatal, according to the state’s attorney.

Frederick police say Snyder returned to work but Kowalski did not.

In a statement released last week, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando expressed disappointment with the outcome in the case, writing in part, “I cannot conceal my disappointment with today's outcome. I respect the legal process and I have tremendous respect for Judge [Julie Stevenson] Solt. However, I do question how a medical professional could possibly find Mr. Lewis not responsible for his actions in this case.”