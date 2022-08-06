Crime and Courts

Suspect in Sexual Assault of a Minor Arrested, Charged in 2005 DC Case

By NBC Washington Staff

Police have arrested a suspect for the sexual abuse of a juvenile that occurred in 2005 in Southeast, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Marquette Johnson, a 41-year-old, was arrested in connection to the case on Thursday.

The offense occurred on in November 2005 in Southeast, D.C. At 8:30 a.m. at the 1600 block of Q St., the suspect approached a juvenile with a handgun and forced the victim into the vehicle before driving to the 1300 block of Morris Road. The suspect then forced the victim into sexual acts, dropped the victim off at the original location and then fled.  

Johnson has been charged with first degree sexual abuse while armed with a gun, according to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

