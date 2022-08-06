Suspect in Sexual Assault of a Minor Arrested, Charged in 2005 DC Case

Police have arrested a suspect for the sexual abuse of a juvenile that occurred in 2005 in Southeast, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Marquette Johnson, a 41-year-old, was arrested in connection to the case on Thursday.

MPD announces an arrest has been made in a 2005 First Degree Sexual Abuse While Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 11/28/05 in the 1300 block of Morris Rd, SE.



Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!



Release: https://t.co/9uKPFlHiF8 pic.twitter.com/bOtzfHjrEX — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 6, 2022

The offense occurred on in November 2005 in Southeast, D.C. At 8:30 a.m. at the 1600 block of Q St., the suspect approached a juvenile with a handgun and forced the victim into the vehicle before driving to the 1300 block of Morris Road. The suspect then forced the victim into sexual acts, dropped the victim off at the original location and then fled.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Johnson has been charged with first degree sexual abuse while armed with a gun, according to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.