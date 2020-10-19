Suspect in Maryland 7-Eleven Slaying Apprehended, Officials Say

Charles County sheriff’s detectives located and apprehended a suspect in the killing of Lynn Marie Maher, a 7-Eleven employee in Waldorf, Maryland.

Gregory DeShawn Collins Jr., 22, of Waldorf, was located and apprehended in Georgia Monday, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Task Force to locate Collins.

Collins is currently awaiting extradition in Georgia and will be served an arrest warrant for the homicide upon his return to Maryland.

Maher, 49, was shot and killed Oct. 1 during an armed robbery at the store on Middletown Road.

Charles County Sheriff's Office

A man wearing a surgical mask entered the 7-Eleven shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the robber got the money, he shot Maher and then fled, authorities said.

Maher was a mother of four who was married to her high school sweetheart.

Lynn Maher and her husband, Travis, were high school sweethearts at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, who went their separate ways and later reconnected, their family member said. They rekindled their love in Iowa, married and moved back to Maryland about 10 years ago.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Feldman at (301) 609-6474.