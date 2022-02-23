Suspect in Fatal DC Shooting Outside Gender Reveal Party Arrested in Florida

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a young man attending a gender reveal party for a family friend last year in Northeast D.C. was arrested in Florida.

Demetris Johnson of Southeast D.C. died after he was shot on Madison Street NE the evening of March 20, police said. He was 21.

Footage from a security camera on a nearby home shows the moment everything at the party changed.

Johnson was outside near dusk Saturday to celebrate the upcoming arrival of a new baby. The yard was decorated with pink and blue balloons. It turned out the expectant mom was having a boy.

A man wearing a heavy winter coat and backpack walked up to the curb, pulled a gun from his backpack and stuck it in his pants. Then, he approached a group of young men and opened fire. At least four shots rang out. Then he ran.

Johnson and another man were shot. The other man was taken to a hospital. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators developed 19-year-old Nyjell Outler of Northeast D.C. as a suspect. U.S. marshals arrested Outler Wednesday in South Bay, Florida.

“I am grateful for the collaborative investigative efforts between MPD members and our federal partners at the USMS that led to the apprehension of Outler, holding him accountable for his reckless actions,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. “Thank you to our community, near and far, that led us to his whereabouts and ultimately aided in bringing long sought-after justice to the victims’ families.”

Outler is undergoing extradition and will be returned to D.C. He is charged with second-degree murder while armed.