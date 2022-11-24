Brian Ward’s family marked its third Thanksgiving without him since he disappeared in September 2020, and court documents outline a scenario painful to the family. Police believe he was shot during a marijuana deal to which he went armed with a handgun.

“Sometimes, I’ve been thinking that I am going to grieve myself to death, because some days it’s just overwhelming,” Ward’s father said.

Ward’s family agonized over his disappearance for more than a year until police found his body in December. Then just last week, police made an arrest in the case.

Jonathan Ward said he has many questions about his son’s death. Brian Ward was last seen a in the 300 block of Allison Street NW Sept. 29, 2020 – a few blocks from his home.

D.C. police responded to the sound of gunshots but found only broken glass on the sidewalk. Then in December 2021, Ward’s body was found in woods off Contee Road in Laurel, Maryland.

Court documents say the man charged with Ward’s murder, 25-year-old Brandon Nguyen, told detectives where to find his body.

Nguyen confessed to shooting Brian in what he claimed was self-defense. He said the teen arranged to meet him on Allison Street to buy marijuana but instead pulled a gun and “tried to rob him.” Nguyen said there was a struggle and “one of us were going to die.” He said he grabbed the gun, shot Ward, panicked and drove his body to Laurel.

The documents show Nguyen, who was identified through Ward’s cellphone, repeatedly lied to detectives.

Police tracked down the 2013 Acura TL Nguyen drove to Allison Street NW that day. It was sold the day after Ward was shot and still smelled of bleach, the new owner told detectives.

Court documents also say a warrant for Ward’s iCloud account found photos of Ward with a handgun days before his disappearance.

Jonathan Ward said he tried to stay on top of what his son was doing.

“My son never had a charge, never, you know, caused any kind of charge, any kind of trouble with the police or anything,” he said. “He was in school, and actually the day that he asked me to go out, he FaceTimed me and I was on my way home, and, you know, they was doing virtual school, then, and I told him, well, just wait until I get home and make sure that, you know, you finished what you’re working, whatever, your schoolwork, things like that. You make sure, in case we see how the house is, in case I need you to do something.”