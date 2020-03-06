Suspect in Custody Gets Out of Handcuffs, Escapes Prince George’s Police

A man in police custody for being in possession of a stolen car managed to get out of handcuffs and escape from a police station Friday morning.

Prince George’s County police officers pursued a car matching the description of a car used in an armed robbery in the Oxon Hill, Maryland, area about 11:20 a.m. Friday, police said. The car also had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Virginia in February.

The driver, 19-year-old Shawn Michael Addison of Southeast D.C., bailed out of the car but was caught by police in Fairmount Heights, police said. Police also retrieved a gun Addison had hidden.

Officers put Addison in an interview room and handcuffed his right hand to a wall, police said, but he managed to get his hand out of the cuffs and leave the building.

He stole an SUV left running in front of a home nearby, police said.

Officers chased him but lost him on Southern Avenue, police said.

The SUV was recovered in Southeast D.C.

Addison faces several charges, including armed robbery, possession of a handgun, escape and stolen vehicle.