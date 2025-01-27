Suspect in custody at US Capitol claimed to have knife, Molotov cocktail

A suspect who claimed to have a knife and a Molotov cocktail was taken into custody at the U.S. Capitol Monday afternoon, U.S. Capitol Police said.

After 3 p.m., officers stopped the suspect on the East Plaza near the ramp to the south entrance, police said. The suspect is in custody for "unlawful activities."

It’s unclear if the suspect actually was in possession of a knife or Molotov cocktail.

