Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade Situation at Southeast Apartment

The fire damaged the apartment and displaced four people

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A possible homicide suspect was arrested after a barricade situation and fire at an apartment building in Southeast D.C., law enforcement sources say.

The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for a suspect in a murder that took place around 37th Place on Sunday evening.

While they were in the neighborhood, detectives saw a man who fit the description of a possible suspect. That man saw them and ran inside the apartment building at the 200 block of 37th Place to hide, according to D.C. police.

Police then declared a barricade situation.                   

A short time later, smoke and flames were coming from the building. Nearly an hour after, the man escaped through a second-floor window onto a ladder, police said.

The suspect eventually came down the ladder. Video shows him being taken away from the scene by paramedics on a stretcher.

The suspect is in custody. His identity was not immediately released.

Police have not confirmed if the suspect involved in the barricade was connected to the murder.

The apartment was evacuated during the fire and displaced four people.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates. 

