Suspect in 2015 Homicide on I-295 in Custody: Police

The suspect in a 2015 fatal shooting in Southwest D.C. is in custody, police said.

Before 9 a.m. May 28, 2015, police received a report of a shooting on Interstate 295 North at Exit 1.

They found two men suffering gunshot wounds.

Pedro Melendez Alvarado, 50, of Alexandria, Virginia, died at the scene, police said. The other man was taken to a hospital.

Investigators identified 32-year-old Oscar Ramos as a suspect, and D.C. Superior Court issued a warrant for him.

Ramos is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to court documents. U.S. marshals served him the warrant, and he is awaiting extradition to D.C.