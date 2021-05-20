DC shooting

Suspect Identified in Shooting of Mother, Young Son Near Logan Circle

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect has been identified in the shooting of a woman and her young son in front of their home in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening, police said.

The suspect is 26-year-old Anthony Bedney. Bedney is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with assault with intent to kill.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
suspect photo
The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Anthony Bedney is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with intent to kill. (Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

The family was playing outside their home near Logan Circle, at 10th and P streets NW, when a man riding a rented scooter stopped nearby. After an argument about the scooter, the man opened fire on the woman and child, according to police sources.

Local

Restaurant Revitalization 3 hours ago

Local Restaurants Say QR Codes, Online Ordering Will Outlast Pandemic

The News4 Rundown 1 hour ago

Md. Offers Lottery Prizes for Getting the Shot: The News4 Rundown

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

DC shootingLogan CircleNorthwest DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us