Suspect Identified in Shooting of Mother, Young Son Near Logan Circle

A suspect has been identified in the shooting of a woman and her young son in front of their home in Northwest D.C. Tuesday evening, police said.

The suspect is 26-year-old Anthony Bedney. Bedney is currently wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with assault with intent to kill.

The family was playing outside their home near Logan Circle, at 10th and P streets NW, when a man riding a rented scooter stopped nearby. After an argument about the scooter, the man opened fire on the woman and child, according to police sources.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

