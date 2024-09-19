Maryland

Suspect fires gun while trying to rob kids at Prince George's bus stop, police say

The kids were waiting on their school bus when the men demanded to take their shoes, one parent said

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of kids were waiting at their bus stop in a neighborhood of Accokeek, Maryland, early Thursday morning, when two men tried to rob them — and one of the suspects fired a gun, police say.

The two suspects went up to the children about 6:40 a.m. in the 15900 block of Livingston Road, Prince George's County police said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

When the kids ran away, one of the men fired a gunshot into the air, police said. No one was hurt, police said.

The suspects took something from one of the kids before taking off in a blue Hyundai, police said.

Cameras from a home nearby caught the sound of the gunshot.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told News4 her son woke her up to tell her about what happened, and said the suspects wanted their shoes.

"It's horrible. You know, kids work for, you know, to get nice things and for someone to just ... early in the morning, they're not even thinking. They're just trying to go to school, and just to hop out with a gun for their shoes," she said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Metro (WMATA) 3 hours ago

Metro finishes installing taller fare gates, says fare evasion plummeted

Things to Do DC 3 hours ago

The Weekend Scene: Welcome fall with pumpkins, H Street Fest, go-kart races in the DC area

Stay with News4 for udpates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and CourtsPrince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us