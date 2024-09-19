Suspect fires gun while trying to rob kids at Prince George's bus stop, police say

A group of kids were waiting at their bus stop in a neighborhood of Accokeek, Maryland, early Thursday morning, when two men tried to rob them — and one of the suspects fired a gun, police say.

The two suspects went up to the children about 6:40 a.m. in the 15900 block of Livingston Road, Prince George's County police said.

When the kids ran away, one of the men fired a gunshot into the air, police said. No one was hurt, police said.

The suspects took something from one of the kids before taking off in a blue Hyundai, police said.

Cameras from a home nearby caught the sound of the gunshot.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told News4 her son woke her up to tell her about what happened, and said the suspects wanted their shoes.

"It's horrible. You know, kids work for, you know, to get nice things and for someone to just ... early in the morning, they're not even thinking. They're just trying to go to school, and just to hop out with a gun for their shoes," she said.

