Suspect Due in Court in Killing of 11-Year-Old Davon McNeal; 3 Still Sought

An 18-year-old suspected in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy is due in court in D.C. on Friday and three additional suspects are still sought.

Daryle Bond is set to appear in court in connection to the death of Davon McNeal on July Fourth in Southeast D.C. McNeal, the young son of a violence interruptor, had just stepped out of his mother’s car when gunfire began. He was shot in the head and later pronounced dead.

D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham and Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Bond’s arrest Thursday evening. He was arrested earlier that day and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed. Three other men are still at large, face the same charge and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“We will not tolerate this violence,” Bowser said Thursday. “Davon should be with his family today.”

The suspects are 19-year-old Carlo General of Southeast D.C., 25-year-old Marcel Gordon of Southeast D.C. and 22-year-old Christian Wingfield of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. Police are working to secure an arrest warrant for an additional suspect.

An 11-year-old boy was going to pick up his phone charger from a relative when he was shot and killed. News4's Derrick Ward spoke to people who knew him.

“Not surprisingly, all three of these suspects had gun-related criminal history,” Newsham said.

General and Wingfield were arrested in the spring because they were found with guns though they had felonies on their records. Wingfield had been under orders to obey a curfew and had had a GPS device cut off shortly before the killing.

About an hour after officials announced Bond’s arrest, hundreds of people shouted “Davon” at a vigil held in the middle-schooler’s honor. Members of his youth football team wore the team’s colors, black and orange, and released balloons into the sky. Some balloons made the shape of a three, the number on McNeal’s jersey.

His mother, Crystal McNeal, took the microphone.

“We love y’all. Davon is with me right now. My son is right here beside me,” she said.

A teammate of McNeal also spoke.

“When I heard the news that Davon was shot, I was hurt. I couldn’t stop crying,” he said.

Contact police if you have information on the crime or the suspects’ whereabouts. A reward of as much as $25,000 is available.

Metropolitan Police Department

Metropolitan Police Department