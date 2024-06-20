Suspect charged in shooting that killed man, hurt child outside Potomac High School

A suspect has been charged after a shooter killed a man and wounded a 5-year-old at a charity football game in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Dajuon Meniefield, 29, of Bowie, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Christopher Mozee on Saturday morning outside Potomac High School. Prince George’s County police announced the charges on Thursday.

Mozee, of District Heights, was 33.

Police say the two men knew each other and the preliminary motive for why Meniefield opened fire is that the two had a dispute. No details were immediately released.

Gunfire erupted just after 11 a.m. at a fundraiser for a community member with cancer, News4 reported. Mozee and the 5-year-old were both shot and were rushed to hospitals.

Mozee was pronounced dead. The child suffered an injury that police described as non-life-threatening. Police did not say whether Mozee was related to the child.

Meniefield was located by the county police department’s fugitive unit, with help from Hagerstown police, county police said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

