Suspect arrested in Tenleytown dumpster fires

Investigators arrested a suspect in a series of what are believed to be deliberately set dumpster fires, most of them in D.C.’s Tenleytown neighborhood, that heavily damaged two businesses Monday night, D.C. Fire sources confirmed Friday.

Investigators are still trying to connect the suspect to each incident, including two more Thursday.

The first fire was reported in the 4400 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Later, firefighters responded to another three fires outdoors on 40th Street, Yuma Street and Veazey Street. Thursday's fires were in the 4500 and 4800 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue NW. Investigators are also looking at two fires in Georgetown.

D.C. Fire and EMS radio transmissions made it clear a pattern was noticed quickly, when a dispatcher said, “On your way up Wisconsin, if you can watch for additional trash can fires, communications is receiving multiple reports.”

The first fire was set in a plastic trash dumpster behind the Solar Nail salon, and it spread to the building’s interior.

Everyone made it safely out of the salon and the Havana Smoke shop next door, but both businesses suffered heavy damage.

Near 36th and Yuma streets NW, a Ring camera captured a pile of leaves that was set on fire around the same time in the same area.