Suspect Arrested in Shooting of DC Police Officer

Police arrested a suspect in the shooting of an officer Sunday night in Northwest D.C., Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced Tuesday.

The officer's injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The officer from the 4th District, whose name was not revealed, was taken to a hospital and later released.

"I feel grateful and fortunate that our officer is home and recovering well from his injuries," Contee said.

The shooting occurred after officers approached a man on the street in the 1400 block of Quincy Street NW, police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger said. As the officers got out of their car, the man opened fire, police said.

Contee said police approached the man because he seemed "suspicious in terms of his behavior," but the chief did not elaborate.

A gun believed to have been used by the suspect was recovered the night of the shooting, Contee said.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 28-year-old Davon Easton of Northwest D.C. Tuesday. He is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, assaulting a law enforcement officer while armed and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Contee said more than 2,400 illegal firearms were recovered by D.C. police last year.