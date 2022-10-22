Suspect Arrested in Northeast Apartment Fatal Shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., authorities say.

Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Eric King inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.

King died from his injuries at the scene.

The suspect is Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland. He was arrested Friday by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. There had been a D.C. Superior Court warrant out for his arrest.

Walker has been charged with second degree murder while armed, according to police.