Suspect Arrested in Killing of Prince George’s Co. Officer’s Teen Son: Sources

The murder appears to be drug-related, authorities say

By Tracee Wilkins and NBC Washington Staff

A teen suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Prince George's County police detective's 17-year-old son who was found dead in the driveway of a home in Charles County, Maryland, Tuesday night, authorities say.

Bradley Alan Brown was shot and killed outside a home on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryan's Road at about 7 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives arrested 17-year-old Darryl Edward Freeman, of Waldorf, on Wednesday in Brown's killing, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting appears to be drug-related, the sheriff's office said Wednesday evening.

Freeman was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges.

A spokesperson for Charles County Public Schools said Brown was a student at North Point High School in Waldorf.

"He got along with everyone," Brown's cross country coach Jimmy Ball said.

School principal Daniel Kaple said Brown was involved in the school's criminal justice training program.

