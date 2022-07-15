Fatal Shooting

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Coworker in Front of Domino's in Prince George's

By Jackie Bensen and Matthew Stabley

Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in front of a Domino’s Pizza in Forestville, Maryland.

The shooting at the busy, popular Penn Mar Shopping Center on Donnell Drive happened about 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Aaren Butler, 29, of District Heights shot 43-year-old Fred Graham of Greenbelt during a dispute, according to the preliminary investigation.

Graham was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

A man was shot to death in front of a Domino’s Pizza in Forestville, Maryland, Thursday evening, and employees told News4's Jackie Bensen the victim and the shooter were both coworkers.

Graham and Butler were coworkers, police said. Employees at Domino's told News4 both men worked at the pizza shop.

The victim’s brother Robert Ponder said Graham worked in a supervisory position at Domino's and called the shooting senseless, saying it stemmed from a dispute about a tip.

Graham was the father of two teenagers. He was born and raised in Bethesda before his family moved to Prince George’s County in his junior year of high school.

Ponder said he was the one who had to tell his niece and nephew the news Thursday night that their father was gone. 

Butler is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

