Suspect Arrested in Death of Arlington Man on Vacation in Turks and Caicos

The Turks and Caicos police said the incident remains "shocking"

By NBC Washington Staff

Kent Carter
NAACP Arlington Branch

A person of interest believed to be responsible for the murder of an Arlington, Virginia, man who was fatally shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, has been arrested, authorities say.

Kent Carter, a real estate agent and vice president of Arlington’s NAACP branch, was on vacation celebrating his 40th birthday when he was killed. He was in a shuttle returning from an excursion when gunmen ambushed the vehicle and shot him.

“The shooting incidents of last Sunday, remains very shocking. Our thoughts remain with those who died and those who were injured,” the Turks and Caicos police said in a statement.

Police have not released the suspect's name but said he had a gun, ammunition and drugs when they arrested him.

An armed gang randomly carried out the attack, according to police.

The suspect remains in custody.

