Suspect Arrested in DC Special Police Officer's Slaying

A suspect has been arrested months after a special police officer was shot and killed while on duty in Southeast D.C., police announced Wednesday.

Angela Washington, 41, of Suitland, Maryland, was found dead at an apartment complex on 10th Place SE the evening of Sept. 21, 2021, police said.

On Wednesday, police arrested 22-year-old Jadohn Bracey, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and charged him with first-degree murder.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Washington was a mother of four, her grieving family said. She also had two grandchildren.

“My mother was a hardworking woman. She did anything for her kids. She did anything for whoever. Whoever. She took people in when they was down bad,” her daughter Shanya Washington previously said.

“I just feel as though whoever did it, if it was their intentions to do it, I just hope they — I can say what I want to say? I just hope you die and burn in hell,” she added.

Washington was found in her officer uniform at the apartment complex, police said.

D.C. police are looking for a white Camry with dark tinted windows seen near the area.

Washington was a captain for a security company and went there to check on officers who were on patrol there, her family said. She had a gun but there was no indication she had a chance to defend herself.

Special police officers are hired to provide security and protection at a specific location.

Police have not given further details about the circumstances of the shooting and the motive remains unclear.