Suspect Arrested in DC Shooting of Mother, Son After Scooter Argument

A man suspected of shooting a woman and her young son outside their home in Northwest D.C. was arrested Thursday in Virginia, D.C.'s police chief said.

Anthony Bedney, 26, of Northwest D.C., was arrested by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

“We’re thankful. We notified the family of his arrest,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said.

A family of four was on the sidewalk outside their home on 10th Street NW near Logan Circle the night of May 18 when Bedney rode up on a scooter, police said. After an argument related to the scooter, he opened fire, critically injuring the mother and one child, police said.

The child's father and sibling were nearby.

The police chief said Thursday that the injured child is no longer hospitalized. His mother is still hospitalized but her condition has improved.

Contee and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser both responded to the shooting scene and expressed their outrage about more senseless gun violence.

