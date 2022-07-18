Suspect Arrested in Connection to Slayings at Alexandria Apartment

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two men and burglaries at an apartment complex in Alexandria, Virginia.

Francis Deonte Rose was taken into custody Saturday after the killings of 48-year-old Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman and 24-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, Alexandria police said.

Rose has been charged with burglary and intentional damage, and more charges are pending, police said.

Officers received calls about "possible burglaries and shots fired" in the 100 and 200 blocks of Century Drive around 7:30 a.m., police said. The address corresponds to the Assembly Alexandria apartments.

"We have the burglaries in one location, possible burglaries in another location and then the shots fired in another location," police said.

One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to the hospital, but did not survive their injuries.

The complex includes hundreds of units and residents. Those inside were told to stay in place, and those outside the perimeter were not allowed back in as police investigated.

The circumstances of the shooting and the other crime scenes remain unclear.

This is still an active investigation, and we are asking anyone with any information in relation to this case to reach out to APD Detective Stephen Riley via phone at 703.746.6225, email at Stephen.Riley@alexandriava.gov, or call our non-emergency line at 703.746.4444.

