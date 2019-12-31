Suspect Arrested in Bethesda Jewelry Store Heist, Arlington Bank Robbery

One of three suspects who stole $60,000 worth of jewelry from a Bethesda, Maryland, shop in mid December was arrested Monday after robbing a bank in Arlington, Virginia, police say.

Derrick Lamont Graham, 42, walked into the BB&T bank at 2200 Wilson Boulevard in Clarendon on Friday and gave a note to an employee that implied he had a weapon, Arlington County police said.

Graham was arrested after fleeing the bank with an unknown amount of cash. He was charged with robbery.

Montgomery County police said Tuesday Graham was one of three men who robbed The Jewelry Exchange on Old Georgetown Road on Dec. 13.

Detectives received numerous tips that Graham was the suspect who pulled out a gun during the robbery, police said.

The store manager told News4 the man with the gun demanded a display case be opened and emptied.

“Told me to open it, take everything out and rushed me, ‘Hurry up! Hurry up!’” the store manager said. “And I was trying to go as fast as I could because I didn’t want to make him mad, and as I handed it to him, he handed off to the other guy who was shoving it in a bag.”

The men got about 100 pieces of jewelry worth about $60,000 in three minutes.

Graham remains in custody in Arlington pending extradition to Montgomery County, police said.

Detectives are still working to identify the other two suspects in the jewelry heist.

Anyone with informatio can call police at 240-773-5100. To be eligible for a reward, tipsters may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of these suspects.