Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say.

Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release.

DC Police have arrested 22 yr old Bernard Eddy of Suitland, Md and charged him with the 2019 murder of 16 yr old Steffen Brathwaite. Here is Chris Gordons report at the time.https://t.co/FoNR3uS3bb — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) January 7, 2023

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight and rushed to the 3000 block of 24th Place SE.

At the scene, police found 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite near a bench in the courtyard area of an apartment building with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Eddy is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.