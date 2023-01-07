Southeast DC

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

By Allison Hageman

DC police car
NBC Washington

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say.

Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release.

On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight and rushed to the 3000 block of 24th Place SE.

At the scene, police found 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite near a bench in the courtyard area of an apartment building with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Eddy is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates. 

