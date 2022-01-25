Suspect Arrested After DC Woman Killed in Car With Children Inside

A suspect has been arrested days after a woman was found shot to death in a car in Northwest D.C. Her two children were inside the car and were not injured.

Sierra Johnson, of Northeast D.C., died after the shooting on Georgia Avenue NW the evening of Jan. 19. She was 27.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

D.C. police arrested 27-year-old Joseph Fox, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Tuesday and charged him with second-degree murder while armed, carrying a pistol without a license and felon in possession. Officers recovered a gun during the arrest, police said.

Police said the killing was "domestic in nature."

Johnson was discovered shot inside a dark-colored sedan parked with its hazard lights flashing in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue NW, within sight of the main gate of Howard University.

Her two children were not injured, police said, declining to provide their ages.