Suspect accused of taking $16K in merchandise in 3 Lululemon thefts

D.C. police arrested a suspect in three Lululemon thefts in which about $16,000 worth of athleticwear was stolen.

Investigators identified 23-year-old Avante Demarco Greene as a suspect in part because clothing he’s seen wearing on his Instagram appears to be the same clothing seen in surveillance video from the three thefts, court documents say.

In addition, the D.C. court services officer assigned to Greene following a previous arrest told detectives video stills showed what resembled his distinctive face tattoo.

“Please be advised that I have never interacted with him, nor have I ever seen him in person, as he is presently on unsupervised probation,” the office noted.

Greene is charged in thefts at the store in the 1000 block of F Street NW on July 10 and July 16 and a theft at the store in the 3200 block of M Street NW on July 12.

All of D.C.’s Lululemons have been targeted repeatedly by organized retail theft — usually people working in groups of three or four.

On July 13, $8,000 in merchandise was stolen from a store on 14th Street. That store is closing Sunday.

In Arlington, Virginia’s Clarendon neighborhood, a Lululemon was hit twice in two hours July 1.

