Suspect Accidentally Shot Accomplice in Uber Carjacking Attempt, DC Police Say

The Uber driver told police that he had gone to pick up a rider in Southeast DC and a suspect pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the car

By Carissa DiMargo

A would-be carjacker shot his accomplice as they attempted to steal an Uber driver's car overnight, police said.

The Uber driver told police that he had gone to pick up a rider at 4400 3rd Street SE. The driver said that when he arrived, he was approached by four people, including one who got into the car. One of the others pointed a gun at the driver and told him to get out of the car. Instead, police said, the driver panicked and drove off, and a suspect fired a shot, accidentally hitting his fellow would-be carjacker.

When officers arrived at the scene, they didn't find anyone, but the driver later flagged down an officer on patrol in the 4700 block of S. Capitol Street.

Police said the driver's app confirmed the pickup location, and officers found shell casings at the scene and found a gun.

A man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives believe he was part of the carjacking attempt, and he’s been placed under arrest.

The Uber driver was not injured.

