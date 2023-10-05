Surprise fireworks display lights up DC sky

Wondering what those fireworks that lit up the sky Thursday night were for? They were part of a celebration of the opening of a Canadian software security company’s new office in Rosslyn — and for most, they were a complete surprise.

Video of the display that made Oct. 5 look like the Fourth of July lit up social media.

“I thought, ‘Baseball is over, why am I seeing fireworks?’” D.C. resident J. Smith said with a shrug.

“Something good must have happened, so yea D.C.,” said Kelson Jayce, a visitor from California.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

💥 Here’s what we know about the DC Fireworks. Private event in Arlington.

Sources close to fireworks co tell me it’s a “Canadian company” celebrating the opening of new office. Fireworks launched from the River.

Not a public event, but certainly a public show 🫣 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/AJGEzd7irJ — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) October 6, 2023

Representatives for Genetec said they’ve been working for this moment for a long time, and they wanted to celebrate with a bang.

But even the D.C. Council was kept in the dark about the pyrotechnics.

We had no advance notice of the fireworks, but apparently the Coast Guard did. Check out the Federal Register notice that just popped up on Google. Any clarification, @USCG?https://t.co/MGlXEcnmNJ — Council of DC (@councilofdc) October 5, 2023

A representative for Pyrotecnico Fireworks, which staged the show, said they filed permit applications with all of the appropriate agencies — the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, DC Harbor Patrol, D.C. Fire & EMS, and the bomb squad — but no one told D.C. Council, and spokespeople for D.C. fire and D.C. police said they knew nothing about it when News4 asked.

The Coast Guard even created a safety zone on the Potomac River where the fireworks were launched from a boat near the Kennedy Center.

“I thought it looked awesome,” said August Wager of California. “It was really exciting, and we’re on vacation, so it was cool to see it.”