Supreme Court Ruling Could Impact Maryland Gun Law

The Supreme Court's decision to strike down the New York law that regulated who is allowed to carry a concealed weapon in public casts doubt on similar laws in several other states -- including Maryland -- which provide local officials with more discretion to deny requests for permits.

Currently, Maryland’s law says gun owners have to prove the need for concealed carry. Proper cause has been interpreted as meaning their life has to be in danger.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh released a statement saying the decision means “neighborhoods, our streets and other public places will become more dangerous. It will make the lives of law enforcement more difficult and more perilous.”

In an interview before the decision, Frosh talked about what is now the future of Maryland’s gun law.

“Ours, which has been upheld repeatedly but is now in the Fourth Circuit, will be viewed in an unfavorable light,” he said.

Frosh is already looking at what’s next. “We’ll have to carefully study that opinion and try to tailor Maryland’s laws and regs so that we can be protective of our residents and still fit within their interpretations of the Second Amendment,” he said.