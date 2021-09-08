Supporting Our Schools

Supporting Our Schools: How You Can Help the Teaching Supplies Donation Drive

Supplies or monetary donations are being accepted through Oct. 3

Too often students and teachers are forced to put the brakes on learning because they lack the tools to succeed.

From new technology to something as basic as pencils, there are schools all across our region that lack supplies to provide our children with a quality education.

That's why NBC Washington and Telemundo 44 are once again Supporting Our Schools through the NBCUniversal month-long donation and supply drive. And you can help!

The annual campaign has delivered hundreds of thousands of dollars and supplies to underprivileged schools.

Supplies or monetary donations are being accepted through Oct. 3.

Click the link below to search for a classroom project to support. You can look for schools in your area, or that are working on projects you care about.

Click here to support a school!

