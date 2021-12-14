Supply Chain Woes? Here are Thoughtful Gift Ideas Guaranteed to Be In Stock

Deliveries from the post office and shipping companies — and maybe even Santa — might be delayed this year because of supply chain issues.

But gifting subscription services is one way to ensure your gifts are in stock and on time while still being thoughtful.

“If you’re worried about getting your gift in time or being able to even find a gift,

you can consider gift cards, you can consider online subscriptions. It’s not as

impersonal as you may think it might be," Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Angela Lashbrook said.

Here are a few suggestions:

For the foodie or amateur cook

Signing them up for a meal kit service is one way to offer them delicious dinners for a month or longer and save them some serious meal-prep time.

Consumer Reports looked at meal deliveries from five companies and found many of them contain high-quality ingredients with easy-to-follow recipes and tasty results.

For the person who needs to relax

Consider giving a subscription to a meditation app like Calm, Pzizz or Headspace. A gift card to Spafinder allows the recipient to choose where they want to book their massage or facial.

For the fitness obsessed

A ClassPass subscription will give them access to fitness classes at local studios and online.

For the intellectual or constant learner

Masterclass, Wondrium or Skillshare lets your loved ones take online classes taught by experts.

For the nature lover

For $80 you can give them access to more than 100 parks, monuments and battlefields with a year-long National Parks pass.

Still at a loss? Charitable donations are always considerate.

“If you’re still struggling, you can consider donating in somebody’s name. It’ll

spread the holiday cheer even further," Lashbrook said.