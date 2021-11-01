Supply Chain Struggles Prompt Popular Northern Virginia Pizzeria to Close

A popular pizzeria in Northern Virginia is closing for good as the pandemic's stranglehold on small businesses lingers.

Mike Cain said the supply chain crisis led him to the decision to close Family Pizzeria— a business that's served Stafford for nearly 40 years.

"Finally, I said, you know, it's supposed to be getting easier. It's not, it's getting a lot harder," Cain told News4.

He said ingredients, including wheat, tomatoes, pepperoni and chicken wings tripled in price.

When asked what he would miss the most about the business, Cain's answer was simple: "the customers."

Decades of law enforcement memorabilia, military memorabilia and a picture of one of his customers slapping his sticker on a tank in Iraq are all displayed inside the pizza shop. All of them are tokens of the pizzeria's patrons.

Supply chain issues aren't just affecting restaurants.

A contractor the Virginia Department of Transportation uses to maintain roads just closed due to increasing costs of materials and labor shortages.

Business owners told News4 the last six months have been harder than the lock down, and there's no telling when the supply chain will improve.

Cain said he plans to hold a yard sale to auction off some of his shop's memorabilia and will donate the proceeds to local charities.