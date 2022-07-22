Sunflower Fields return to the DC Area: Where to Enjoy Them

It is summer in the D.C. area, which also means it is sunflower season.

Sunflowers are one of the most beloved signs of late summer in the area. Farms in Maryland and Virginia go all out this season, including activities such as sunflower mazes and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of this special summer tradition.

Where to Enjoy, Pick and Buy Sunflowers in Maryland, Virginia

Sunflower Events in Virginia

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Goldpetal Farms

Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

37260 Manor Road, Chaptico, Maryland

For seven years, Goldpetal Farms in Chaptico, Maryland, has created sunflower mazes for people to enjoy.

This season, the 2022 mazes will be centered around a Monarch butterfly theme. Paid admission includes five sunflowers, five zinnias and other activities. Visitors can bring a bucket to pick their own sunflowers in the maze, each flower costs $1.

General admission is $15 for ages 7 and up. Various price options can be found on the website.

McKee-Beshers Wildlife Area

Seven days a week

River Road, Poolesville, Maryland

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has four different sunflower gardens within the McKee-Beshers Wildlife Area. The sunflowers are for viewing and pictures only. The entrance to the gardens is free and they can be accessed every day of the week.

There are no bathrooms, benches or picnic areas at this location. The Department of Natural Resources advises to wear long-sleeved clothing to prevent ticks.

The Sunflower Garden

Friday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2390 Manchester Road, Westminster, Maryland

This is a small farm designed for buying flowers and taking pictures. Along with sunflowers, they sell other types of blooms. According to their Facebook page, they opened July 8 and the sunflowers have bloomed.

Sunflowers of Lisbon

July 15 to July 31, Friday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

15875 Frederick Rd. Woodbine, MD

Tickets are $15 for people 5 years and up to attend this festival. The admission fee includes four flowers, unlimited hayrides, kids' activities and food vendors. Children 4 years and under can go for free. Additional flowers cost $2.

If you do not have time to visit gardens in the next weeks, the festival will re-open August 6 in their Maple Lawn location.

Rocky Point Creamery

Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

4323 Tuscarora Road, Tuscarora

Each year the creamery plants a two-acre sunflower garden to raise funds for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Each flower costs $1. The farm asks visitors to donate to Saint Jude at the entrance. Check the Rocky Point Creamery Facebook page for updates on when the flowers will bloom.

Spicknall’s Farm Market

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12011 Old Gunpowder Road, Beltsville

This farm is another option for sunflower picking. Sunflowers are $1.50 per bloom and you can also pick other types of flowers. Soon, the farm will sell flower bouquets. They also sell seasonal homegrown produce.

Annual Sunflower Festival

July 23-24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4005 Valley View Road, Middletown

Valley View Acres hosts another year of their sunflower festival, that repeats every week till August 14. This festival will feature yard games, food, sunflower viewing and picking. Admission is $5, cash only, and children ages 5 and under are free.

Sunflower Events in Virginia

Burnside Farms

Late July until Labor Day, 9 a.m. to noon, 4 to 8 p.m.

Nokesville Farm, 11008 Kettle Run Road, Nokesville

Visit Nokesville farm to pick from a selection of over 30 types of sunflowers, including unique varieties like white sunflowers. Enjoy daytime activities or come at night for scenic Sunflower Sunsets. Ticket information will be available starting mid to late July.

Keep an eye on their social media pages for the latest hours and opening date.

Braehead Farms

July through Sept., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1130 Tyler Street, Fredericksburg

Bring a bucket any day of the week to pick sunflowers and a wide selection of produce at Braehead Farms. Sunflowers are $1 per stem. Produce available in the summer season include raspberries, melons, arugula, tomatoes and cucumber. The farm does not charge an entrance fee.