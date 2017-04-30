Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Virginia

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Virginia as high wind gusts and possible hail head for the area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Loudoun County, north central Fauquier County and northwestern Prince William County until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm was spotted on radar and could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, according to the NWS.

Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles.

Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

