Summer mentorship program provides DC youth practical skills

From sharpening kitchen skills to learning how to embroider, learning a new skill might help young people find a way forward. That is the idea that Paul Winestock, director of the youth employment program Saving Our Next Generation (S.O.N.G), is trying out in Northeast D.C.

“My whole focus and my goal is to be able to give opportunities to other people, because I was able to get that second chance,” Winestock said.

After being in prison for almost two decades, Winestock now owns several businesses, like His & Hers, a restaurant in Northeast D.C. serving American classics like steak and eggs or chicken and waffles.

The S.O.N.G summer mentorship program helps teens and young adults in the D.C. area develop practical skills to improve their chances of success in the job market.

As D.C. grapples with a surge in teen gun violence, programs like these provide young people with opportunities that might not have been accessible to them before.

S.O.N.G provides teens with mentors that help them find their talents and interests and develop skills around those.

“It may only be for the summer but it provides you with opportunity. You’re surrounded by people that say we’re going to start a business, we’re going to help you find your talent," said James Hill, a teen participating in this year's summer mentorship.

More than 14,000 teens have currently enrolled in summer employment programs across D.C.'s eight wards. S.O.N.G. intends to create a space for teens to share safely, according to Hakeem Rogers, associate director of the Office of Youth Programs.

“Our program provides safe spaces for young folks to congregate and to learn about professional fields that they may not have known about before,” Rogers said.