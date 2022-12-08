Suitland High School is on lockdown after one student was injured in a shooting on the grounds of the District Heights, Maryland, campus, police and Prince George's County Public Schools said.

Just after 10 a.m., the ninth-grade student was shot during a "physical altercation" outside the school building, PGCPS said. Several other students witnessed the shooting, then fled the area, the school system said.

School resource officers on campus at the time of the shooting provided emergency care to the ninth grader, who was the only victim, PGCPS said. That student was hospitalized in stable condition, though the severity of their injuries was not immediately shared.

No information about the suspect was immediately available. PGCPS said on Twitter that the shooting was still under investigation, but that there was "no danger to the surrounding community" after the "isolated incident."

Updates will be shared as available, PGCPS said.

Some students told News4 that they tried to get to school on Thursday morning, but were unable to get onto the campus due to the lockdown.

Parents of students at the school told News4 they were concerned about their children as they waited for the campus to exit lockdown. A long line of cars could be seen outside the front of the school as parents waited to pick up their children.

Prince George's County police were outside the school just after 11 a.m., directing people around and away from the Suitland High School campus. Other officers with K-9s could be seen canvassing the area near the football field for evidence.

The school remained on lockdown at 11:30 a.m., but police outside the school directing people away from campus had a relaxed posture, suggesting the situation had calmed down. Jut before noon on Thursday, PGCPS said in a statement that the campus was still on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

Police ask that anyone with information contact 1-866-411-TIPS, or a trusted adult. The shooting is still under investigation.

