gun violence

Student Hospitalized, Suitland High School on Lockdown After Shooting on Campus

A ninth-grade student was hospitalized in stable condition after being injured in a shooting on Suitland High School grounds Thursday morning

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

Suitland High School is on lockdown after one student was injured in a shooting on the grounds of the District Heights, Maryland, campus, police and Prince George's County Public Schools said.

Just after 10 a.m., the ninth-grade student was shot during a "physical altercation" outside the school building, PGCPS said. Several other students witnessed the shooting, then fled the area, the school system said.

School resource officers on campus at the time of the shooting provided emergency care to the ninth grader, who was the only victim, PGCPS said. That student was hospitalized in stable condition, though the severity of their injuries was not immediately shared.

https://twitter.com/pgcps/status/1600890511069712384?s=20&t=aV84PRi2EhNH8Ek8CgwlyA

No information about the suspect was immediately available. PGCPS said on Twitter that the shooting was still under investigation, but that there was "no danger to the surrounding community" after the "isolated incident."

Updates will be shared as available, PGCPS said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

News4 Rundown 16 hours ago

DC Attorney General Suing Amazon & Gift Ideas for Teens: News4 Rundown

gun violence 3 hours ago

2 Teens, Woman Shot at Benning Road Metro Station, 3 Juvenile Suspects Sought: Officials

Some students told News4 that they tried to get to school on Thursday morning, but were unable to get onto the campus due to the lockdown.

Parents of students at the school told News4 they were concerned about their children as they waited for the campus to exit lockdown. A long line of cars could be seen outside the front of the school as parents waited to pick up their children.

Prince George's County police were outside the school just after 11 a.m., directing people around and away from the Suitland High School campus. Other officers with K-9s could be seen canvassing the area near the football field for evidence.

The school remained on lockdown at 11:30 a.m., but police outside the school directing people away from campus had a relaxed posture, suggesting the situation had calmed down. Jut before noon on Thursday, PGCPS said in a statement that the campus was still on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

Police ask that anyone with information contact 1-866-411-TIPS, or a trusted adult. The shooting is still under investigation.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceMarylandHigh School
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us