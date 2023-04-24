Substitute Teacher Charged With Sex Offenses Involving Students in Maryland

A substitute teacher in Maryland faces more than 30 sex offense charges, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

General Smallwood Middle School administrators removed Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, from the school after learning about allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with students at the school, the sheriff said.

Detectives say Fluellyn had inappropriate physical contact as well as inappropriate social media and text messages with students.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He was indicted Friday on multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor, displaying obscene matter to a minor and fourth-degree sex offense.

Anyone with information about other inappropriate contact or messaging with students by Fluellyn should call detectives at 301-609-6479.