Students to Return to Northwest DC School After ‘Sniper-Type' Shooting

Nearly two weeks after a “sniper-type” shooting terrified a Washington D.C. neighborhood and left the Edmund Burke School on lockdown for hours, the community is set to return with a touching display of unity.

Students plan to gather outside Wednesday for a ceremony, then walk back into the school together as a community.

Classes are resuming for the first time since a gunman opened fire from the fifth floor of an apartment building in D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood on April 22, injuring three adults and a child. Spencer was later found dead.

Gunshots erupted as students at the Edmund Burke School were preparing to leave for the day. Police say 23-year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia, fired more than 200 shots.

Some struck the windows of an elevated walkway at the school. A 16-year-old survivor told News4 how she escaped the walkway with another student who had been injured.

Metal siding now covers the walkway as students and staff prepare to return after taking time away to heal and process.

Wednesday is scheduled as a half-day for students, then normal schedules are set to resume Thursday.

