Students Suspected of Flying Confederate Flag at Maryland School

Two high school students are suspected of raising a Confederate flag last month at their school in La Plata, Maryland, authorities say.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the La Plata High School students suspected of flying the flag on May 18, they said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office did not release the students’ names.

The students face punishment through Charles County Public Schools and potentially more.

“The Sheriff’s Office is exploring violations of Maryland Law,” the office said in a statement.

JROTC cadets discovered the flag as they prepared to raise flags for the school day. It was removed.

“We as a school system and as a community will not tolerate symbols of hate, and we won’t allow hate to gain a foothold in our school system,” Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro said in a statement.

“The incident is especially disturbing following events that took place last weekend in Buffalo, N.Y.,” Principal Douglass Dolan wrote in a letter to families.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Tips may be made anonymously.