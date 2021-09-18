‘Students Loved Him': Woodbridge High School Coach Dies After Medical Emergency During Game

A community in Prince William County, Virginia, is mourning the loss of a beloved football coach and teacher who died Friday night after suffering a medical emergency on the sidelines.

Fred Moore, the defensive coordinator at Woodbridge Senior High School, died just a few weeks into the new season. He was 33.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Moore was a coach, educator and husband.

“[He was an] incredible math teacher. Students loved him. Our staff loved him,” Heather Abney, the high school’s principal, said.

The stands were packed on Friday night for the high school’s first home game, but the festive mood quickly turned somber when Moore collapsed in the third quarter.

Abney was at the game.

“Everyone in the stands stopped what they were doing when this happened and we saw our players kneel in prayer. We saw the other team come to support us,” she said.

Moore was rushed to the hospital, where he died. An exact cause of death was not immediately available.

The hole he leaves behind extends beyond the football field and into the classroom, where Moore was known for his generosity and dedication to students.

“Just incredible - the positive impact that Mr. Moore had on so many,” Abney said.

Beautiful tributes from as far as Alabama are coming in for Mr.Moore. These will be printed for his family as a keepsake. Please keep them coming and read the ones we have received so far. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/FGfr9hzssy — Principal Abney (@PrincipalAbney) September 18, 2021

Impacted students and colleagues have posted tributes to him and expressed their grief online. One student said Moore would always help them with math work, and “I just hope his wife is doing OK.”

Mrs. Moore was at the game and with her husband in his final moments.

“She had come to the game to surprise her husband. So we were there to support his wife through this,” Abney said.

Saturday night, Abney relayed a message from Mrs. Moore.

“I asked her, ‘What would you like our community to know about your husband?’ and she said, ‘I want everyone to know that he passed away doing what he loves and that he loved our football players so much,’” Abney said.

The school is planning a memorial service in honor of Moore, and his funeral will be held in his home state of Alabama.

Abney said grief counselors would be at the school this week.