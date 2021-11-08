Students Get COVID Vaccines at Prince George's County School Clinics

Some Prince George's County public school students age 5-11 got the COVID-19 vaccine in some of the county's schools on Monday.

County officials said they want to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to children and their parents.

Students waited alongside their parents to get their vaccines at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary in Glenarden.

Renee Marr was among those getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

She said she's had COVID-19 twice in the past.

"[I was] not feeling good. I had a runny nose and my throat was hurting and I couldn't taste nothing," she said of contracting the virus.

Marr's father said he wanted her to get the vaccine to protect her and the rest of their family.

"They're children. I would want them to be safe. … Everyone else in the household has it so she should have one too," Brian Marr said.

Dara Nkingugbe has spent her 4th grade year at home.

"I'm excited because I get to go back to school and see all my friends," Nkingugbe said.

Her mother said she feels safer sending her back to class with the vaccine.

"I've been waiting on this for a long time because she's a virtual learner. So, with this … I said, 'She's ready to come back,'" Dara's mother Adeola Adeyeye said.

More than a dozen Prince George's County high schools and nearly 40

elementary schools host vaccine clinics daily from 3-8 p.m.