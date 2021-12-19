Students at DC Elementary School Made to Act Out Scenes From the Holocaust

Students at an elementary school in D.C. were made to act out different scenes from the Holocaust, the school said in a letter apologizing to parents on Friday.

The Washington Post was first to report about the incident at Watkins Elementary in Southeast D.C.

“Students should never be tasked with acting out any atrocity, especially genocide and war,” principal MScott Berkowitz said in the letter. “Per DC Public Schools’ protocol for responding to incidents of hate and bias, this has been reported to DCPS’ Central Equity Response Team.”

The staff member involved in executing what D.C. Public Schools called an unapproved lesson plan was placed on leave pending an investigation.

“Additionally, there were allegations of a staff member using hate speech during the lesson, which is unacceptable and not tolerated at any of our schools,” the letter reads.

News4 is working to confirm details about the scenes that students were allegedly told to simulate and reenact reported by the Washington Post.