Student Stabbed During Fight Outside Montgomery Co. Middle School: Police

One student stabbed another during a fight on a middle school soccer field in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say.

A fight broke out Tuesday afternoon between two groups of students from different schools on the soccer field beside Newport Mill Middle School in Kensington, police said.

During the fight, a student stabbed a boy with a pocket knife, according to police.

The boy was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The other student was charged with first-degree assault and was later released, police said.

Montgomery County Public Schools sent a statement to parents saying that there was a "serious incident" involving two students. One of the students involved goes to Newport Mill Middle School, the letter said.

The school told parents there would be increased police and security during dismissal going forward.